The public is invited to the ninth annual Fire Muster and Lights & Sirens Parade on Sunday, Oct. 1, in the Village of East Davenport.

The fire truck and emergency vehicle lights and sirens parade starts at Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and should circle the Village of East Davenport at about noon.

More festivities will continue from noon until 4 p.m. in the Village of East Davenport.

The family-friendly even will help visitors learn about fire safety by visiting a fire-safety house and a live-burn trailer with fire demonstrations. You can see Sparky the Fire Dog, and enjoy all of the antique fire trucks and the International Fire Museum.

This is a free event, although donations to the Fire Museum are accepted. Live music and vendors will be featured along with all the regular restaurants and businesses in the Village of East Davenport.

