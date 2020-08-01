Annual golf outing helps raise money for the Lions Club

Local golfers hit the course on Friday for a good cause.

The Iowa Lions Club held its annual Virdi Eye Clinic Golf Classic at Glynns Creek Golf Course.

Golfers came as far as Cedar Rapids to play, but it almost didn’t happen because of the pandemic. The event had been pushed back from its original date in June.

The money raised from the event will go to the Iowa Lions Foundation.

“It raises a lot of money for eye research and hearing aid research and so forth,” says Loren Claussen, Iowa Lions Registrar. “We do cochlear implants at the University of Iowa and helps with cornea tissue procurement and research at the University of Iowa also.”

This is Virdi Eye Clinic’s tenth year sponsoring the event.