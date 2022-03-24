Rutabaga Art studio/gallery at 108 N. State Street in downtown Geneseo will again host an exhibit of artwork created by Quad Cities students in the Holocaust Memorial Visual Arts Display.

The exhibit (culled from submissions of 71 area students in grades 6 to 12) is sponsored by the Quad Cities Yom Hashoah Committee and Quad City Arts. Most of the participating students came from the Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities and Orion 6th graders, said Allan Ross of the Jewish Federation of the QC.

The Holocaust-themed art exhibit is on display starting today, and is available for viewing during regular gallery hours, Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An artist reception and book signing will be on April 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. Free to the public. That day, the gallery also will host a signing of a book written by Geneseo student Paige Swain, and illustrated by Bettendorf student, Gracie Krueger. Part of the “A Book By Me” series, the new book features an interview with a Holocaust survivor.

The Geneseo art exhibit — from the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Art Contest — is expected to end April 3, and then continue at the Moline Public Library from April 11-30.