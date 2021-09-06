Annual Labor Day Parade set for Monday morning

The 37th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.

More than 120 entries have registered for the parade with the theme “Joy and Peace to the World.” It will include a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams. This includes five marching bands, five flatbed bands and one special drill team.

Marching bands from St. Ambrose University, Rock Island High School, Moline High School, and Rockridge High School will be included. Flatbed bands will include the Big River Brass Band, the John Mueller Band, Lyle Harris on acoustic guitar, the Sheltered Reality drum group, and Phyllis and One Shark.

The Black Hawk Pipes and Drums and the MetroSteppers from the Martin Luther King Center’s Metropolitan Youth Program also have returned to the parade line-up.

The parade will start near Washington Junior High School at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street. The route travels west along 18th Avenue, turns south at 24th Street, then west on 25th Avenue, and disbands into the Rock Island High School parking lots. Several businesses along the route will offer food and drink for parade spectators.

Parade history

The first Rock Island Labor Day Parade was held in 1985 as part of the city’s Sesquicentennial (150th birthday) celebration. Over the past 37 years, the parade has grown into a popular event that averages 120 entries and draws thousands of spectators.

Details about the parade and a map of the parade route are available here.