Annual trunk or treat event returns to Rock Island church

Children finally got the chance to partake in Halloween activities this year after last year’s celebrations were spoiled because of the pandemic.

Lots of festivities took place over the weekend, including Davenport’s first evening parade since 2014 on Saturday.

Most trick-or-treating around the area took place on Sunday.

Some kids got a head start on racking up the sweets by attending a trunk or treat event at Two Rivers United Methodist Church in Rock Island.

Cars congregated in the parking lot Sunday afternoon with trunks full of candy for kids to enjoy.

Families were glad to be back out celebrating the spooky holiday.

“I wanted to be Runa from the show called ‘Kakegurui,’ and she wanted to be Evie from ‘The Descendants,'” said Kaitlyn Shelton, who attended the event with her sister.

The church says they plan on hosting the trunk or treat event again next year.