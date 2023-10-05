No Foot Too Small (NFTS), an Iowa-based organization committed to raising awareness of pregnancy loss and infant mortality, will host its annual Wave of Light celebration on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event invites community members to join in celebrating angels and uniting families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. All ages are welcome.

Started in 2003 as part of the Lights of Love campaign, the International Wave of Light tradition encourages people all over the world to light candles at 7 p.m. in their respective time zones while the names of babies lost are honored as part of a community vigil.

A group celebrating the annual Wave of Light in Des Moines at the State Capitol.

Hosted every year on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the movement aims to raise global awareness and to join families, loved ones and supporting organizations in honor and remembrance.

In addition to a virtual event, No Foot Too Small will host Wave of Light in person at four locations across Iowa, including:

Pre-registration is encouraged if families want to submit the name/s of their angel to be read aloud during the program. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. A Facebook Live event will also be livestreamed to welcome families from around the country who are unable to attend in person.

Anyone interested in attending virtually is encouraged to visit the event page or the No Foot Too Small Facebook event.

The event starts promptly at 7 p.m. with the lighting of candles, opening remarks and the reading of the names of all the angels represented on this Pregnancy + Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The Wave of Light remembrance will be celebrated Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. across Iowa and virtually through the NFTS Facebook page.

NFTS hosts local support groups in the Quad Cities throughout the year for grieving parents who have lost a child.

NFTS (based in Coralville, Iowa) was founded by Robin and Ryan Boudreau, inspired by the loss of their son Beau in 2013. NFTS was born out of a desire to draw awareness to pregnancy loss and infant mortality while encouraging the celebration of angels.

Over the years, thousands have gathered for the annual events to honor babies who’ve lost their lives too soon. Initially serving families across Iowa, NFTS is expanding nationwide. With a mission to serve families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss, NFTS has donated more than $1 million to critical initiatives and celebrated countless angels since its inception.

For more information, visit the NFTS website HERE.