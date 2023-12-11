A financial gift from an anonymous donor is helping 17 Augustana students breathe easier about their tuition payments.

The anonymous donor made a gift to the college for the third consecutive year that pays the outstanding tuition balances for Augustana College students. This year’s gift of $50,000 helped 17 Augustana College seniors with costs. The donation, which was awarded to both domestic and international students, allowed them to register for the spring semester. The donor wanted to help students experiencing temporary hardship and make sure they stay on track to complete their college degrees.

“I’m thankful for Augustana’s culture of generosity and support,” said college president Andrea Talentino. “We know our students are the leaders of tomorrow. Gifts like this help them today and set an example for their own future generosity.”

Augustana disburses scholarships and grants based on academics, talents and/or interests to 100% of its students. Click here to donate to Augustana students.