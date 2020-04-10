Another 118 added to Iowa’s positive COVID-19 cases

Iowa’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests increased by 118 according to the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday. Iowa now stands at 1,388 total cases.

There were also 2 deaths reported in Linn County. To date, 31 Iowans have passed anyway due to the coronavirus.

The biggest increase locally was in Louisa County with 14 new cases, giving that county 56 in all. Scott and Muscatine County each had 11 new cases. Scott County is just shy of 100 positive tests at 99, the 4th highest number of cases in Iowa. Muscatine County has the 5th highest at 80.

The majority of the new cases in these counties involve adults (18-40) with 10 and middle-age adults (41-60) with 20. The other 6 cases are with 5 older adults (61-80) and 1 elderly adult (81+).

The other local counties had small increases in cases. Clinton County had 3, Henry County 2, and Cedar and Dubuque County each with 1. Dubuque County now has 32 total cases, followed by Clinton at 24, Cedar at 20, and Henry at 17. All the other counties, Jackson, Jones, Des Moines and Lee County, all have less than 10 total cases.

Linn and Johnson County still are the counties with the most positive cases with 225 and 185 respectively. The only other county over 100 is Polk with 147.

There have been 14,565 negative COVID-19 test results in Iowa.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.