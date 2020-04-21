Another 1,551 cases in Illinois; 13 in Rock Island County

Another 1,551 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday. The state now sits at 33,059 total cases.

119 deaths were also reported in Illinois, which included the death from the Rock Island County reported by the Rock Island County Health Department on Monday.

There were 13 more cases reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday. 21 patients of the county’s 281 positive cases are currently hospitalized.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 50s who is being treated in a local hospital

A woman in her 80s who is being treated in a local hospital

A woman in her 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

The Whiteside County Health Department reported 46 total cases after 3 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday. They consist of:

1 in their 40s

1 in their 50s

1 in their 80s

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.