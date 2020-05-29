Another 20 dead in Iowa from COVID-19

Another 20 Iowans have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health show.

Local 4 News has been checking coronavirus.iowa.gov daily at 10:45 a.m. since the IDPH and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds chose to stop releasing the data during their daily news conferences earlier this month.

The metrics show a rise from 500 to 520 in deaths, 18,522 to 18,791 in positive COVID-19 cases and 142,230 to 146,278 in tests administered.

Reynolds announced Friday that her COVID-19 news conferences will no longer be daily. They will be limited to Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward.

But you can watch today’s — which featured special guest Senator Joni Ernst — in its entirety right here.