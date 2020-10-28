Another business is closing its doors and is looking to move to another city

More economic pain is felt in the District of Rock Island from the pandemic.



Another business is closing it’s doors and is looking to move to another city.



Shawn Cirlos is the owner of The Black Sheep Pub in Downtown Rock Island. He says he’s lost about $30,000 every month, due to the pandemic and the curfew the city put in place back in September.

The 30-day curfew made businesses in the district close by 1 a.m.



“Most customers don’t even arrive to the District until 11 p.m., midnight at the earliest, most of the time, and we rely on honestly those two three hours to make our business,” said Cirlos. “It’s limited capacity there’s so many rules it’s almost like you’re not open the same way.”



Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says he knows the struggles businesses are facing.



“We can’t control people not visiting the bars and restaurants. It’s making it financially very difficult for people not just downtown throughout the city and the Quad Cities,” said Thoms. “We plan on spending a fair amount of money downtown kinda reinventing ourselves, taking a look at putting a new face in parts of downtown.”

Although Cirlos will be closing The Black Sheep, his employees will be relocated to one of his two businesses in Davenport.