Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be not real, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated.

At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that a similar air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.

A heavy police presence on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, after an incident at West High School. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

One parent e-mailed Wednesday afternoon that a bomb threat was made today around 10:50 a.m., and “my son texted me they went to lockdown, FBI, Police and dogs searching school all day,” the parent said. “Half the school left or was allowed to leave if they didn’t feel safe. My son included.”

Davenport Community School District spokesman Mike Vondran said later Wednesday he was not quite sure what the exact threat was from this morning.

“This morning, the school was notified again of a possible threat,” he said. “Authorities were notified immediately, and it was once again found to be unsubstantiated.”

“The school was never placed on lockdown. The investigation is still very active,” Vondran said, noting Davenport police officers responded and did a search of the school. They decided that the threat was not substantiated prior to noon. “The all-clear came pretty fast,” he said.

“The investigation is very active, we’re confident we’re going to be able to find the source, and they will be prosecute,” Vondran said.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Davenport Police said an incident involving a threat that day at West High School, Davenport, remained under investigation.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Davenport Police, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about a possible threat to students and staff at West High School.

The district “was informed of a possible threat via airdrop message a little before 1 p.m.” Friday, spokesperson Mike Vondran told Local 4 News. “As per district protocol, Davenport Police were notified. They arrived on scene and did a thorough investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the threat was unsubstantiated.”