Another death due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced on Monday the death of a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term care facility is the 86th due to COVID-19 in the county.

The health department also reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 3,298.

There are currently 22 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 4 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 2 men in their 40s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s

