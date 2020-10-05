Another death due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced on Monday the death of a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term care facility is the 86th due to COVID-19 in the county.

The health department also reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 3,298.

There are currently 22 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

3 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 20s

1 woman in her 80s

4 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.