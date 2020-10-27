Another death due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday that a woman in her 60s who was in a long-term care facility passed away due to COVID-19. There have now been 101 deaths in the county from the virus.

The health department also reported 54 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,197.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

6 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

4 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

2 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 70s

3 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

3 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.