Another death due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday that a woman in her 60s who was in a long-term care facility passed away due to COVID-19. There have now been 101 deaths in the county from the virus.
The health department also reported 54 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,197.
There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 2 men in their 80s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 6 men in their 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 2 men in their 20s
- 4 boys in their teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 2 women in their 80s
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 8 women in their 20s
- 2 girls in their teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.