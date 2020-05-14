Another death due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

Notice: This story has been edited to add the statistics from Henry County.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday that another resident has passed away due to COVID-19. The woman in her 90s was hospitalized and is the 19th death in the county.

Illinois reported 138 additional deaths, but that number did not include this most recent Rock Island County death. It did include the first death that was reported by Lee County on Tuesday.

In addition to the death, Rock Island County also reported three new cases for a total of 598. 11 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Henry County had another new positive case giving them 65 overall.

Last night, Whiteside County also announced one new case involving a person in their 50s to give the county 112. They also reported three more individuals have recovered from COVID-19. The county has seen 44 patients recover.

Illinois also reported 3,239 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday giving the state a total of 87,937. The state has tested 512,037 people overall and 22,678 in the past 24 hours.

For more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.