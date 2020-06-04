Another death in Rock Island County due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department announced another death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A woman in her 80s who had been isolating at home is the county’s 28th death from the virus.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out. Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”

There were also three new cases reported by the health department for a total of 725.

They new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Currently there are four patients hospitalized.

Mercer County announced one new case on Thursday giving that county 18 in total. The case is a male between the ages of 40-60.

Whiteside County reported two new cases involving a person in their 20s and a person in their 50s. The county has 147 total cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 929 new cases and 116 deaths on Thursday. The death in Rock Island County was not included in that number.

The state now has 124,759 total positive cases and 5,376 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 22,841 tests were processed for a total of 982,016. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity percentage from May 28 to June 3 is 6%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.