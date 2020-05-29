Another death reported in Rock Island County among new cases of COVID-19

A man in his 60s has died due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the county death toll to 27.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases, reaching a total of 693 cases, including six patients who are currently hospitalized.

These new cases include:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Illinois reported 1,622 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 117,455. The state also reported 86 additional deaths, making the statewide death toll to 5,270.