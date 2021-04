Another Farmers to Families food giveaway will be Friday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Island Park Lodge at 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport, until the food is gone.

Participants should enter from River Drive and follow the signs to the right, which will take them around to the pick-up site in front of the lodge.

Families can come and pick up a box of food and some milk. The program will continue until the end of May.