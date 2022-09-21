American Symphony, the new ship from American Cruise Lines, will dock for the first time in Davenport on Monday, Sept. 26.

Like Viking Cruise Lines did earlier this month, American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season.

Music to QC tourism leaders’ ears, the American Symphony will stop here for the first time on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m., at River Heritage Park, 615 E. River Dr., Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Wednesday.

The public is invited to welcome the American Symphony to the Quad Cities. A ribbon-cutting will take place before the passengers disembark to board the buses for their shore excursions.

A sky walk on top of the new 175-passenger American Symphony.

American Symphony is the fifth new modern riverboat American Cruise Lines has introduced in just four years. American Symphony will be quickly followed in early 2023 by sister ship American Serenade, bringing ACL’s fleet to 17 small ships, exploring in 34 states.

Accommodating 175 guests, American Symphony features five decks and offers 100% private balcony staterooms, the release said. The new riverboat has an elegant design which employs a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship.

The main restaurant on board the ship.

American Symphony also showcases American’s Modern Series hallmark—patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as the top deck skywalk. American Symphony also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.

“We are thrilled to welcome American Cruise Line’s new American Symphony to the Quad Cities regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “American Cruise Lines is a vitally important partner of Visit Quad Cities and has been committed to our region for many years. We congratulate them and look forward to celebrating this new amazing asset that will be a meaningful part of our world-renowned Mississippi River.”

The Ellipse Cafe on American Symphony.

Visits from national cruise line companies are an excellent opportunity for people to experience the Quad Cities first-hand and a way to share the remarkable story of the QC, according to Visit Quad Cities. These visits are a critical economic driver as hundreds of passengers disembark in the QC during each stop.

Almost 50 stops from national cruise lines will be welcomed to the Quad Cities this year. Cruise lines have scheduled visits in the QC until early November.

A grand suite on American Symphony.

The river cruise schedule is subject to change at any time. There are no public tours given of the vessels. The parking lot in River Heritage Park is reserved for bus loading on Sept. 26 and there is no parking in that lot.