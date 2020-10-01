Another opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 in Rock Island County

A temporary community-based COVID-19 testing site is returning to the TaxSlayer Center parking lot this weekend, Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4.

The site located at 1201 River Drive in Moline will be open both days 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Just like the previous community-based testing sites, any Illinois resident can get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria and at no cost. There is no need for an appointment or doctor’s referral. A photo ID will be required.

Anyone getting tested must be seated in a vehicle next to a functioning window. Once in line, you must remain in your vehicle. There will be a walk-up testing service as well with directions at the site.

Depending on the demand, there could be a long wait for the test.

Testing is encouraged for those that are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

The testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center, and the Rock Island County Health Department