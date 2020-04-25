Another record number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Pubic Health reported that 648 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iowa on Saturday. That is the most cases reported in a single-day, passing the record that was just set on Friday. 3 of the last 4 days have now had the highest number of reported cases.

The state total is now at 5,092 positive cases and of those 293 are hospitalized.

An additional 5 deaths were reported, including an elderly adult (81+) from Scott County. 112 Iowans have now passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.

There were also 1,730 negative test results reported on Saturday. There have been 29,258 negative tests in the state so far.

Officials state the reason for the high number of cases is due to the fact that more testing is being conducted on a daily basis. They also say that the numbers will most likely continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

The statistics from the individual Iowa counties was not released with the state numbers, although it was noted that after further investigation a prior positive case in Clinton County was actually a resident of Illinois.

