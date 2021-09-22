Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

A committee of top vaccine experts is meeting right now to decide who should be eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot. A vote is expected Thursday.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced a second dose of the vaccine leads to stronger protection.



Today we are answering your vaccine questions with Janet Hill from the Rock Island County Health Department.

First, the latest numbers are out. Rock Island County is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths today. It seems every day, something new is coming out about COVID-19. It can be overwhelming and confusing, so we asked our viewers to tell us what’s on their minds.