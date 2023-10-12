The Mississippi Valley chapter of the Antique Automobile Club will start their Fall tour from the restored Skelly service station in Moline on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Weather permitting, the car club will get a 9:45 a.m. tour of Felix Vallejo’s 1932 Skelly Station located at 820 5th Ave., Moline. He will give a tour of the station (which operated through the ‘50s) and the memorabilia he’s collected.

Part of the interior of the restored 1932 service station at 820 5th Ave., Moline (photo by Jonathan Turner).

After the station visit, the club members will drive to Big River State Park for a cookout in the Shady Pines South Shelter, in Keithsburg, Ill., along the Mississippi 50 miles southwest of Moline.

The driving route will take them south on Turkey Hollow Road, through Aledo south on Route 94, then a western turn at Bald Bluff onto Township Road 2650 N. Maps will be handed out prior to departure.

“I am glad to see people recognizing how antique autos and vintage gas stations were great contributors to the transportation industry,” Skelly station owner Felix Vallejo said this week.

Felix and Mary Vallejo, owners of the old Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave., Moline, on Aug. 25, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).

For more information on the local chapter of the Antique Auto Club of America, visit its website HERE.