The 52nd Chief Blackhawk Davenport Fall International Meet will continue Friday and Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

According to its website, the event, sponsored by the Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club, is “all about folks who ride, preserve, restore, swap, sell and tell stories about antique motorcycles,” defined as motorcycles 35 years old and older.

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days. Admission is free. Donations are accepted.

On Friday, practice for races begin at 2:30 p.m., the heat races begin at 4:30 p.m. and races begin at 7 p.m.

