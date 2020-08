The Antique Spectacular scheduled for November 6 – 8, 2020, at the QCCA Expo Center has been canceled.

The reason for the cancellation was concern for the capacity limits set by the state of Illinois’ Phase 4 safety guidelines for COVID-19. The priority of the organizers is to keep the vendors and patrons safe.

There are plans for the event to return March 5 – 7, 2021.