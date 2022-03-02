The Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will come to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Friday-Sunday.

The antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out lineup of 70 vendors with antiques and vintage items from all over the world.

Items will include great furniture, art, art pottery, country, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Native items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, vintage textiles and period pieces. The list of amazing vintage items is endless and all under one roof for the convenience to shop all weekend, for a timeless vintage treasure, that is new to you.

Admission is $8. Parking is free.

Hours:

Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Patrons can register here to print a $1 off coupon.

More information about the Antique Spectacular is available here or call Kimberly Schilling at 712-324-9964, or emailing kim.aspectacular@gmail.com. The Antique Spectacular is presented by Melting Pot Productions, Inc.