The Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, Rock Island.

This annual spring antique and vintage market in its 28th year, will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with antiques and vintage items from around the world.

Items will include great furniture, art, art pottery, country, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, paper ephemera, advertising, marbles, vintage textiles and period pieces.

Hours will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, and parking is free.

Register on the website here to print a $1 off coupon.

For more information, visit here, call Kimberly Schilling at 712-326-9964 or email kim.aspectacular@gmail.com. The Antique Spectacular is presented by Melting Pot Productions, Inc.