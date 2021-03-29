Antique store ‘egg-static’ about turnout of 1st Easter-themed scavenger hunt

An antique store in Davenport held its first annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Sunday.

The Mississippi Marketplace opened its doors to families for a fun event.

Children of all ages had the chance to play games, search for eggs and even got a chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Katie Padavich, owner, says they were happy to have a good turnout.

“This is an opportunity for parents to bring out their kiddos,” said Padavich. “Have a safe, indoor, COVID-compliant event that we don’t have to worry about the elements for.”

Their next event will happen on July 31 to celebrate their three-year anniversary.