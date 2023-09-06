An incident at a Quad Cities River Bandits game last weekend has the team owner and a local organization speaking out.

According to a news release from One Human Family QCA, on Sunday, September 3, fans returning to their cars in the parking lot of Modern Woodman Park in Davenport found flyers on their windshields, which were placed by unknown persons at some point that day without authorization or permission. The flyers contained antisemitic messages with headlines like “Every Single Aspect of the Media is Jewish” and “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda is Jewish.”

It is believed the flyers were created as part of a series of similar antisemitic flyers by a group that calls itself the Goyim Defense League. The antisemitic writing of these flyers has its roots in an document called The Protocols of The Elders of Zion. They were first published in Russia in 1903 and falsely claimed to be the minutes from an international meeting of Jewish leaders who were plotting to achieve world domination.

One Human Family QCA is asking Quad City residents to reject and denounce these messages of hate. They are seen as being contrary to the spirit of the community that welcomes and embraces the diversity of its residents.

“The River Bandits forcefully condemn all hate speech of any kind,” says Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits. “The Quad Cities is a wonderful, caring and welcoming community. The language of hate is antithetical to who we are as a people.”

Residents who believe they have been the victim of a hate crime can report it to One Human Family QCA here. For more information on One Human Family QCA, click here.