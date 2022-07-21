After more than two and a half hours, Bettendorf’s zoning and planning commission put off making a decision on a controversial apartment complex Wednesday night.

A developer wants to build the complex along Devils Glen Road near Devils Glen Park.

Neighbors are concerned it would increase traffic. They brought their concerns to the commission.

Commissioners held off on a vote until they get answers about separation of the development from Devils Glen Road and the population density it could bring.

Here are two of the comments from residents who spoke Wednesday:

“Once they get past Deerbrook it’s a speedway. And when we moved in there 18 years ago it was a speedway and when we move out its going to be a speedway.

“I understand that it was eventually going to be developed and i don’t have a problem with that, but I didn’t see them envisioning that it would be over seeded by what they’re wanting to develop.”

The complex will come up for discussion at a special meeting in two weeks.