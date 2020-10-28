Apartment fire in Rock Island leaves one tenant homeless

Crews from the Rock Island Fire Department quickly put out a fire at Heather Ridge Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Jarek Andrzejewski, OurQuadCities.com)

The renter of an apartment in southwest Rock Island is now without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to Heather Ridge Apartments, located at the 9500 block of 14th Street West, around 5:30 p.m. to put out the flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly upon arrival, allowing residents to return to their units.

There is no word on the cause of the incident, or if anyone was injured.

