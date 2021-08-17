Apple chooses Group O for minority-owned businesses environmental program

Group O on Tuesday announced it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses to create environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry.

Group O is one of only 15 businesses selected for Apple’s first Impact Accelerator cohort, a news release says.



“Like Apple, Group O recognizes the importance of environmental sustainability and advancing equality and economic prosperity,” Gregg Ontiveros, CEO of Group O, said in the release. “We continuously work toward reducing our carbon footprint and that of our many business partners through waste reduction efforts, efficiency programs, automation, and technology. This provides us the opportunity to expand into new markets and in turn, create more jobs for people of color.”



As part of the three-month Impact Accelerator program, Group O will participate in courses, live sessions, and one-on-one meetings with Apple team members to identify opportunities to align with Apple’s environmental goals, the release says. With ongoing mentorship from Apple and an expanding Impact Accelerator network, Group O will have access to continuous growth and networking opportunities with alumni companies that share a commitment to the environment.



Apple has committed to be carbon neutral for its entire business and supply chain by 2030 and is already carbon neutral for its corporate operations, the release says.

The Impact Accelerator was announced last year as part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on addressing education, economic equality, and criminal- justice reform. For more information, visit here.

Group O

Group O, founded in 1974 as a small Midwest packaging distributor, has grown into one of the largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States. As an end-to-end business-process outsourcer serving some of the world’s largest brands, Group O specializes in integrated supply-chain solutions designed to optimize operations while reducing waste.