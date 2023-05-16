The Western Governors University Michael O. Leavitt School of Health recently announced Terry Brennan of Apple River, Illinois, as the director of state nursing programs. With more than 30 years of experience as a registered nurse (R.N.), she will lead the State Directors of Nursing team as the school expands its online Nursing Prelicensure Program to address the nursing shortage in the United States, according to a news release.

Brennan has focused on nursing education for 15 years and is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a Certified Nurse Educator. She has extensive leadership experience with Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs and is passionate about providing high quality, affordable nursing education.

Terry Brennan (contributed photo)

“Terry is a valuable addition to the Academic Prelicensure Team as we expand this program to address the largest nursing shortage in our country’s history,” said Janelle Sokolowich, WGU Academic Vice President and Dean, Leavitt School of Health. “Her diverse experience, including in the field of nursing education, supports the program goal of increasing access to high quality education through competency-based learning to empower the rural healthcare community.”

Prior to her appointment at WGU, Brennan served as campus director of nursing for West Coast University’s campus in Los Angeles, and was the dean of academic affairs for Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois.

“I am honored to be a part of Western Governors University because I believe in their mission, and WGU is progressive, inclusive, and innovative,” said Brennan. “There is a critical nursing shortage in the country, especially in rural America, and WGU’s prelicensure program is expanding to meet students where they are, including those in rural areas. These students will have the opportunity to make an impact on the critical nursing shortage, but more importantly a life-changing impact in their own communities! I am privileged to be able to witness and support their exciting journey with WGU.”

Brennan’s appointment ties with WGU’s plan to meet the increasing demand for new registered nurses, which is estimated to reach 1.2 million new nurses by 2030, according to the American Nurses Association. Student enrollment for the Nursing Prelicensure Program opened in March 2023 with rolling start dates and clinical opportunities in 11 states, including Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, and Utah. The program aims to add more than 4,800 newly qualified nursing graduates to the workforce by 2027.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 145,000 students nationwide and has more than 322,000 graduates in all 50 states. For more information, visit here.