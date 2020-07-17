Appleby family sympathizes with current missing 10-year-old girl

A local family knows the emotional strain Breasia’s family is going through all too well.



We’re talking about the relatives of Trudy Appleby, she disappeared in August 1996 and has not been seen since.



Trudy’s aunt Anita Parkinson said Trudy was 11-years-old at the time, she was last seen getting into a grey car in Moline.



Her family has been hoping for answers for almost 24 years and said the disappearance of Breasia has brought back memories.



“As the time went on and we saw on day 2, day 3, day 4 boy that hit home you know because you relive […] You relive that same thing happening with Trudy,” said Parkinson. “The interview with her grandpa brought back memories of my mom and dad, Trudy’s grandparents how they were so frustrated and missed her the comparison between what they’re going through and what we went through with Trudy.”



Parkinson is glad to see the community come together and help Breasia’s family.



“We see the community helping could be the same people even out there looking for Breasia as they did for Trudy or it could be the same love and wanting to help is still there the community in this area is wonderful,” said Parkinson.



Parkinson has a message for Breasia’s family.



“To know that we’re praying for them and we hope for a good out come we hope that they hang in there and know the Lord’s in control and just pray that they lean on him during this hard time,” said Parkinson.