Application for CDBG-CV Public Service Emergency Stabilization Grant now available from Rock Island

The application for the CDBG-CV Public Service Emergency Stabilization Grant has been released by the City of Rock Island.

The grant funding is for public service agencies impacted by COVID-19 beginning on March 15, 2020 under the Governor of Illinois State of Emergency Proclamation.

Applicants can apply for up to but not over $2,500.

The grant funds are to be used for agency operational costs, including:

Monthly rent/lease payments.

Utility or other regular monthly expenses.

Payroll expenses – all employees must income self certify and 51% of the employees must meet 2020 low to moderate income guidelines.

To be eligible, applicants:

Must be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Must provide services or benefits to City of Rock Island citizens. Organizations can be located in another community; however, it must provide services to the residents of Rock Island.

The application for the grant can be found at this link.