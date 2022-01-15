Application process for police officer recruitment closes Jan. 23

The Davenport Police Department is recruiting fresh faces to help serve the community.

Interested candidates may apply online through the City of Davenport website no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

Late applications will not be accepted.

Known as the third largest municipal law enforcement agency in the State of Iowa, Davenport Police Department is responsible for patrolling the city’s 66 square miles with over 500 miles of city streets, responding to calls for service from the city’s 100,000+ residents.

The department’s 167 sworn employees and 25 civilians handle, on average, approximately 101,000 calls for service annually, with a fiscal budget of $28.6 million.

More information about the department, its leadership, position duties, qualifications, salary, special hiring incentives, benefits (including financial, health and time off), selection process timetable and lateral hiring program are available in the PDF below and here.