Applications being accepted for special archery deer hunt at Scott County Park

The Scott County Conservation Board announced they are accepting applications for a special deer hunt for archery hunters at Scott County Park.

The hunt, which will take place between October 1, 2021, through January 10, 2022, is only for residents of Iowa.

Applications can filled out here, and need to be returned no later than Friday, July 30 by 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the special hunt, click this link.

Applications and more information can also be found on the Scott County Conservation website.