Applications now being accepted for 2021-2022 preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.

“Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows us to place children four years of age in local preschool programs,” said the school district in a news release. “Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time.”

Local participating preschools include:

Ready Set Grow Preschool

KinderCare Learning Center

Lourdes Preschool

Redeemer Preschool

St. John Vianney Preschool

Skip-a-Long Child Development Services

Bettendorf Community School District also provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

“Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes,” added the school district.

To apply for Bettendorf’s 2021-2022 preschool program, download the preschool application form here.

For more information, email Joyce Meyer or call her at 563-359-3681.