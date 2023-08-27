Ghosts and goblins, pirates and princesses and werewolves and witches – applications are now open for Davenport’s Halloween Parade!

Whether spooky or silly or frightening or funny, all entries must be Halloween-themed, and no political entries will be allowed. Dress up in costumes, decorate your floats or vehicles and get ready to hand out candy to the monsters, superheroes, divas and wizards along the parade route.

2022 Davenport Halloween Parade (photo: Eric Olsen)

2022 Davenport Halloween Parade (photo by Helen Weckerly)

2022 Davenport Halloween Parade (photo: Eric Olsen)

2022 Davenport Halloween Parade (photo: Eric Olsen)

The City of Davenport Halloween Parade is Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. The application deadline is Friday, October 13 at 5:00 p.m. Submission of your application does not guarantee a spot in the parade, as entries are limited. Notification of acceptance will be sent via email no later than Tuesday, October 17.

To apply, click here.