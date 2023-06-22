Applications are now being accepted for the home for sale under Davenport’s Urban Homestead Program.

The city’s Urban Homestead Program uses federally funded grants to offer home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income households. Since the start of this program in the 1980s, the city has rehabbed about 140 homes for the Davenport community.

The available two-story home is located at 1413 W 13th Street and is approximately 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and one and three-quarter baths. The sale price is $138,000 for applicants who have a minimum income of $31,500. Federal requirements, including income and asset limits, apply to anyone who wants to apply. The application process is open now until July 14. Open houses will be held on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

(City of Davenport)

The City has acquired several homes to continue the Urban Homestead Program. These properties need to be rehabilitated before they can be sold, and work is expected to begin this summer.

Click here for more information and to apply.