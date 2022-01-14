Appointment-free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 17 opens Saturday

Despite COVID-19 vaccines being open to just about everyone, one group has been particularly underimmunized.
Nationally, only 17% of all children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated.
That’s according to a report just released.
The Rock Island County Health Department has been offering more opportunities for kids to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill spoke with Local 4 News Friday about the recent surge in cases, as well as an appointment-free vaccine clinic available to children ages 5 to 17 this weekend.
