Approval of a $40 million dollar bond levy could benefit Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Next Tuesday people who live in Iowa will be voting on a $40 million dollar bond levy that will benefit Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.



If Public Measure SR is passed the money will go toward expanding campus building and provide new technical programs in Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. Chancellor Don Doucetter said this bond will benefit students in the long run.



” Needs of high school students, of high school graduates, of adults returning to the work force, of adults that are looking for retraining for better jobs,” said Doucetter.



The college has been working with 18 school districts across the seven counties they serve to identify the interests of students.



“The kinds of career programs that we would be offering with this expanded facilities go all the way to advance manufacturing, robotics, C&C machining,” said Doucetter.



If the bond is passed it will provide new building at the Clinton and Muscatine campuses, renovate a wing on Belmont campus and a new center in Dewitt.



“This is just a major expansion of facilities and equipment to bring them up to current standards to be able to provide really high quality career and technical education that’s increasingly needed throughout the community,” said Doucetter.



Daniel Salazar is a student at Eastern Iowa Community College in Muscatine and says this bond will open the door to more jobs.



“There are a lot more career jobs, jobs in technology and so on and this is going to be offering more opportunities for people to learn how to do that job, help Iowa, help the community,” said Salazar. “It makes me feel fantastic and hopeful for the future you know education is a tool and the tool has to be good enough to be able to use right you know this is going to help a lot of people do good things.”

If the bond is approved construction on new building will start by the end of the summer.