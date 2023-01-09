American Power Systems, Inc. (APS), based in Davenport, is accepting applications for its $5,000 award for new college students pursuing an education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit- and need-based, one-time award.

The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship, awarded by American Power Systems

The scholarship is named in honor of the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur who founded APS in 2006. The award was created in 2017 to encourage bright, creative young people to achieve, excel and help them change the world for the better. APS fully funds the scholarship.

To apply, students must graduate in 2023 from a school in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Eldridge, Moline, Pleasant Valley or Rock Island. In addition, students must plan to enroll for the first time into an accredited college program in 2023 with a major or specific focus in a science, technology, engineering and/or math field.

Required submission materials are available for download here and include:

Application form

Scholarship essay requirements

Reference letter guidelines

The deadline to apply is noon on February 27. APS plans to announce the winner in May 2023.

For more information about the scholarship, click here or visit their Facebook page. Questions may be emailed to scholarship@americanpowerinc.com.