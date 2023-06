The City of Bettendorf and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have announced that The Landing, a state-of-the-art aquatic facility and permanent ice rink, has been awarded a $790,000 CAT (Community Action and Tourism) Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the release says.

“We were able to receive this grant thanks to The Landing Community Campaign, which raised $14,712 from 97 donors between May 15 and June 1, 2023,” said Kim Kidwell, Bettendorf culture & recreation director. “Thank you to everyone who supported this project and helped us secure this additional funding.”

On May 4, the city and YMCA presented their grant application to the Enhance Iowa Board, which then asked their staff for a recommendation. Their staff recommended a grant of $750,000, but to secure that money the Enhance Iowa Board wanted to see more community participation in fundraising efforts.

“After presenting the results of The Landing Community Campaign at Enhance Iowa’s June 1 board meeting, we were granted $40,000 more than what was originally recommended,” said Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf city administrator. “This puts us in a great position as we start building this multi-milliondollar project.”

That work begins at 9 a.m. Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at The Landing at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road. The event will include remarks by Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley Board Chair Mo Hyder, Mike Bell from RDG Planning & Design, and Dan Ward from General Constructors, Inc. (GCI.) which was chosen by Bettendorf City Council in early May 2023 to construct a large component of The Landing. That component includes the $18 million aquatic facility and several components of the ice rink, bringing the total value of GCI’s contract to $19.6 million.

“We are so grateful for the collaboration taking place to make this project a success,” said Brad Martell, YMCA CEO. “This is going to be a wonderful amenity for our community and we can’t wait to see people of all ages enjoying it for decades to come.”

For updates on The Landing, visit here.