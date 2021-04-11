Arbor Day Foundation names Bettendorf 2020 Tree City USA

Bettendorf has been named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Bettendorf achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, a news release says. This is the 26th consecutive year Bettendorf has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact-an urban forest has in a community msrhanct,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Bettendorf are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

For more information on the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

