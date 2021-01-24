Arch Allies concert slated at Rhythm City Casino

Arch Allies will perform in the Event Center at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

This show will have social-distancing accommodations with tickets at $35 for early entry and $25 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Arch Allies plays the hits of Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO, Boston, Def Leppard and Queen.