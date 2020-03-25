Arconic Davenport Works cuts production hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local manufacturing company, Arconic Davenport Works is reducing works hours starting March 30th, in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

“This reduction in hours will enable us to keep all crews working, which will allow us to quickly increase volume as customers come back online,” said John C. Riches, communications & public affairs manager for Davenport Works, in an email.

Most hourly employees will be working for 32 hours per week.

“We are also fulfilling orders for essential products (as defined by the Department of Homeland Security). The reduced work schedules will enable us to continue our increased social distancing and frequent sanitization measures to protect our employees,” he added.

No information was given on how long the employees would be working under the new schedule.