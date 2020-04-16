Arconic employee dies after contracting COVID-19

One of the Arconic Davenport Works employees who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, and an additional four have the virus.

“We are saddened to learn that one of our employees has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any additional information to share,” John C. Riches, communications & public affairs manager, said in an email.

The local manufacturing company reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 5. It is now reporting a total of 7 cases of COVID-19 of which, two were reported last weekend and another two were reported this week.

To mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the company has since implemented salary reductions, layoffs, and cut productions hours.