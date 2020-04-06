1  of  4
Breaking News
Increased SNAP benefits in Illinois will be available starting April 8 Arconic employees test positive for COVID-19 Iowa governor announces additional businesses that must close through April 30 Here’s how you can help support the Quad Cities
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Arconic employees test positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ARCONIC STRETCHER WEB_1491940326845.jpg

Arconic (OurQuadCities.com file photo)

UPDATE: Two cases were reported to Arconic on Sunday and one Monday morning for a total of three.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least one employee at Arconic Davenport Works has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, a company statement to Local 4 News confirmed.

“We have been notified that at least one employee at Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statement. “All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises. As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols. We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss