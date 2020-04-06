Arconic employees test positive for COVID-19

UPDATE: Two cases were reported to Arconic on Sunday and one Monday morning for a total of three.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least one employee at Arconic Davenport Works has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, a company statement to Local 4 News confirmed.

“We have been notified that at least one employee at Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statement. “All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises. As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols. We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”

