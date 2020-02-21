Arconic Factory comes to JA World

Ribbon Cutting for the Arconic Factory at JA World on February 21, 2020. Photo by Bryan Bobb

Junior Achievement of the Heartland celebrated the grand opening of the Arconic Factory at JA World in Moline on Friday.

The ribbon cutting took place at 11:30 a.m. at JA BizTown.

The Arconic factory is part of the JA BizTown, a capstone program for elementary school students that focuses on economics and business. Students engage in various activities- run businesses, manage bank accounts and make purchases at other student-run businesses.

Sponsored by the Arconic Foundation, the Arconic Factory “heightens students awareness of careers in manufacturing.”

“Manufacturing is a vital component of our local economy, and the well-being of our citizens,” said Dougal Nelson, president & CEO, JA of the Heartland, in a press release.

“It is important for our students to understand its role in our community.”

The event was attended by members of the Quad City Chamber, elected officials, board of directors and trustees of the JA World, and other key investors.



Students from Camanche Elementary School in Davenport also participated in the event.

You can learn more about the program here.